A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park.

Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared the man deceased.

We’ll update this story as more info becomes available.

The story was updated for the correct spelling of deceased.

