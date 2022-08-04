Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
August 8:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- None.
Previously Discussed:
- None.
New Items:
- Waive Further Reading. Recommended Action: After the City Attorney has read the title, waive full reading of ordinances considered on this agenda for introduction on first reading and/or second reading and adoption.
- Approve Warrants. Recommended Action: Allow and approve warrant demand numbers 66409-66704 listed on the register from the General Fund and direct the City Manager to pay out the funds to each of the claimants listed in Warrant Register No. 708 in the amount of the warrant appearing opposite their names, for the purposes stated on the respective demands in a total amount of $3,698,254.72. City of Malibu payroll check number 5232-5238 and ACH deposits were issued in the amount of $631,614.08.
- Approval of Minutes. Recommended Action: Approve the minutes for the November 8, 2021 Malibu City Council Regular meeting and the November 30, 2021 Malibu City Council Special meeting.
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361. Recommended Action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-25, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.
- Amendment No. 6 to Agreement with Turbo Data Systems. Recommended Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 6 to the Professional Services agreement with Turbo Data Systems for Parking Citation Processing Services.
- School Safety Ad Hoc Committee Update. Recommended Action: Receive and File an update from the School Safety Ad Hoc Committee.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with American Guard Services Inc. for Security Services at City Parks. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with American Guard Services Inc., extending the term of the Agreement for security services at Trancas Canyon Park, Las Flores Creek Park, Malibu Equestrian Park, and Charmlee Wilderness Park through August 22, 2023.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Managed Career Solutions. Recommended Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with Managed Career Solutions, Social Purpose Corporation, DBA Managed Career Solutions Rehab & FTI-LA & American Medical Careers to continue trail clearance and remediation work at Charmlee Wilderness Park.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Stoel Rives LLP. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement with Stoel Rives LLP for a total contract amount not to exceed $100,000.
- Professional Services Agreement with CliffordMoss LLC. Recommended Action: If the Council adopts a resolution calling for the placement of a Transactions and Use Tax (TUT) measure on the ballot for the November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election: 1) Authorize the City Manager to execute the Professional Services Agreement with CliffordMoss LLC to develop informational materials to educate Malibu residents regarding the proposed local general TUT; and 2) Appropriate $24,900 from the General Fund Undesignated Reserve.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Zoning Text Amendment No. 22-001 – Amendments to the Malibu Municipal Code Dark Sky Ordinance to Update Light Trespass for Service Stations. Recommended Action: 1) After the City Attorney reads the title of the ordinance, introduce on first reading Ordinance No. 502. 2) Direct staff to schedule second reading and adoption of Ordinance No. 502 for the August 22, 2022 Regular City Council meeting.
Old Business:
- Consideration of the Resumption of In-Person Meetings. Recommended Action: 1) Receive an update on the current State and County public health regulations; and 2) Consider options for the resumption of in-person public meetings and give direction to staff as needed.
New Business:
- Homelessness Task Force Recommendation for Securing Beds. Recommended Action: 1) Review the recommendation by the Homelessness Task Force to secure beds at an existing facility outside of the City; and 2) Provide direction to staff.
- Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Event Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu to waive facility use fees and staffing costs for the Chili Cook-Off event at the Ioki Property.
- Submission of a Proposed Measure to the Voters to Impose a One-Half Cent Transactions and Use Tax. Recommended Action: 1) Adopt Resolution No. 22-34 ordering the submission of a proposed measure that would impose a one-half cent) Transactions and Use Tax at the General Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and directing the City Attorney to prepare an impartial analysis; 2) Adopt Resolution No. 22-35 consolidating a general municipal election to be held on November 8, 2022 with the statewide general election to be held on that date; 3) Adopt Resolution No. 22-36 setting priorities for filing written arguments regarding the submission of a proposed measure that would impose a one-half cent (½ ¢) Transactions and Use Tax at the General Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022; and 4) Consider whether to authorize up to two Councilmembers to author an argument in support of the proposed measure (and rebuttal arguments) on behalf of the Council on their personal time.
Council Items:
- Amendment to May 23, 2022, Council action regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23 (Councilmember Uhring and Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein) (Continued from July 11, 2022). Regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23, to rescind approval of the $500,000 endowment for the Los Angeles County Library Foundation.
