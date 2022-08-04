Board of Supervisors appoints Marrone as LACoFD’s Acting Fire Chief

Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as acting fire chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Aug. 1.

Marrone steps into the role of acting fire chief with previous experience serving in the same capacity during his predecessor’s leave of absence in 2021. With more than 36 years of experience, his well-established career combines broad experience in both emergency and business operations with an extensive list of accomplishments and assignments, including supervising and managing the Leadership and Professional Standards Bureau, Special Services Bureau, Emergency Medical Services Bureau, East Regional Operations Bureau, and Central Regional Operations Bureau in addition to managing special projects and Business Operations. Chief Marrone has also directly managed routine and complex wildland fires and other significant all-risk incidents.

“During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment, and property,” said Marrone. “I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Supervisors, along with labor, our membership, and the residents and communities we serve, to enhance the delivery and quality of emergency and life safety services to those in our care.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...