Updated: 1:47 p.m. repairs complete.



Los Angeles County Waterworks District 29 was alerted by a Malibu resident of a water main leak in the 19400 block of PCH. The water main leak was confirmed by the District 29 crew, which is in the process of getting it repaired.

All temporarily affected customers are being notified, and no traffic impacts are expected.

The estimated time for water service to be restored is undetermined at this time.

To receive alerts from the city visit, malibucity.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...