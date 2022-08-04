Annual homeless connect day in Malibu set for Sept. 22

On September 22, the annual Homeless Connect Day returns to the Malibu Library to offer people experiencing homelessness free one-stop services including food stamps, Medi-Cal enrollment, affordable housing opportunities, social services, legal assistance, and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is being organized in conjunction by the City of Malibu, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Office, The People Concern, Malibu C.A.R.T., St. Joseph Center, and the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA).

