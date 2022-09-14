Malibu Triathlon set for Sept. 17-18; traffic to be affected

The Malibu Triathlon will primarily take place during the morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. The bicycle portion of the triathlon uses the outer lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway during the hours of 7 to 11 a.m. While thru traffic along Pacific Coast Highway is not obstructed, traffic will be moving at slower speeds. Note that streets connecting directly to PCH will have delays. The LA County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting with traffic and safety. For more information on the triathlon, visit malibutri.com.

