HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking News

Malibu City Council Meeting cancelled due to power outage

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
12

The Malibu City Council meeting was scheduled for Monday, however, it was cancelled due to a power outage that affected the Civic Center area.

“There is a power outage in the Civic Center area affecting 329 customers,” Media Information Officer Matt Myeroff said. ”City staff was first notified of the outage by members of the public who planned to participate in the meeting this evening. In order to make sure the public has the opportunity to fully participate in City Council meetings, the meeting tonight was cancelled.”

Notice of cancellation.

Items scheduled for this meeting will be rescheduled for September 27. 

Previous articleLetter the the Editor: The remarkable legacy and success of Craig Foster
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: