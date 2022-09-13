Malibu City Council Meeting cancelled due to power outage

The Malibu City Council meeting was scheduled for Monday, however, it was cancelled due to a power outage that affected the Civic Center area.

“There is a power outage in the Civic Center area affecting 329 customers,” Media Information Officer Matt Myeroff said. ”City staff was first notified of the outage by members of the public who planned to participate in the meeting this evening. In order to make sure the public has the opportunity to fully participate in City Council meetings, the meeting tonight was cancelled.”

Notice of cancellation.

Items scheduled for this meeting will be rescheduled for September 27.

