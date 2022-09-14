Calendar of events in Malibu

TUES, SEPT. 14

SURFING WITH ASPECTS ACADEMY

Aspects Surf Academy will provide superior instruction and a dynamic curriculum that includes the basics of surfing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:40 to 6 p.m. Program open to ages 8 to 14. The program runs from Sept. 13 to Oct. 13. Instructors will teach surfing skills while sharing respect and awareness of the ocean’s power. Participants must be able to swim 100 meters and tread water for two minutes in the ocean. Surfers must bring a board and wear a wetsuit; booties are recommended. Instructed by Aspects Surf Academy.

SAT, SEPT. 17

SOLO PIANO RECITAL AT PEPPERDINE’S SMOTHERS THEATRE

Listen to Yongmei Hu’s piano music on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Pepperdine’s Smothers Theatre. For ticket information visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4558809/yongmei-hu-piano-recital-malibu-smothers-theatre or call (310) 506-4522.

TUES, SEPT. 20

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES FEATURING NAGIN COX

The Malibu Library Speaker Series will return on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Systems Engineer Nagin Cox. The free, in-person event at the Malibu Library will feature Cox sharing stories of NASA’s journey to Mars from the early rovers to the newest U.S. traveler, the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover. RSVPs are required on the Speaker Series webpage at malibucity.org/722/Malibu-Library-Speaker-Series.

THURS, SEPT. 22

EVERYTHING WE MISSED LUNCHEON

Let’s celebrate everything we missed now that we are back together at the Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 12 to 1 p.m. This luncheon will feature a small part of each holiday that we weren’t able to celebrate over the past few years. Lunch and entertainment will be provided. You do not want to miss out on all the fun! Pre-registration is required, event costs $5. Maximum 60 participants. To register go to MalibuCity.org/Register

For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357 or at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org.

SAT, SEPT. 24

CAFFEINATED VERSE WORKSHOP WITH MALIBU POET LAUREATE

Join the City of Malibu’s Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for Caffeinated Verse, with featured reader Charlotte Ward on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Malibu Library. The featured reader is followed by an open mic format for poets to share their work. The event is part of the city’s free poetry workshops, in partnership with the Malibu Library, the Malibu Poet Laureate Committee, and the Malibu Arts Commission, offering community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet. For more information, visit the Poet Laureate webpage at malibucity.org/poetry.

SUN, SEPT. 25

MALIBU ARTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS: ART IN LEGACY PARK

The Malibu Arts Association presents Art in Legacy Park, a free outdoor exhibition showcasing the work of local artists on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Original art pieces including paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, and fine prints will be offered for sale with proceeds benefiting the Malibu High School Visual Arts Scholarship.

TUE, SEPT. 27

INTRO TO MINDFULNESS MEDITATION ONLINE CLASS

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group is offering another Intro to Mindfulness Meditation class. The five classes will be held online Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 27. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and is in his second year of a teacher-training program led by Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach. The class fee is $25; all proceeds will be donated to Hand in Hand, the local program for participants with disabilities. If you wish to attend, please send an email with your contact info to mmm@bu-dharma.com.

FRI, SEPT. 30

ICE DYING WITH FLUIDITY BY MATTIE

This workshop will teach the basics of how to ice dye from start to finish. This technique uses ice to “split” colored dye into its parts, resulting in vibrant, unpredictable, and complex explosions of color onto previously white fabrics. The instructor will provide students with one item to dye. The workshop is for all ages; adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Fluidity with Mattie at Malibu Bluffs Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Event costs $25 to participate.

ONGOING

MALIBU WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDY

Beginning Tues. Sept. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Malibu Pacific Church and via Zoom. MWBS is an in-depth, interdenominational Bible study involving women seeking together to better understand the heart of God and walk in the paths of Jesus. This year we will focus on the books of 1 and 2 Samuel as we study the stories of Samuel, Saul and David and explore what they meant for the kingdom of Israel, what they mean for the kingdom of God, and how they apply to our lives today. Join women from Malibu, surrounding areas and even other states. For more information or to register, contact Corleen Parmelee at corleenparmelee@gmail.com or email malibuWBS@gmail.com .

ARTS AND CRAFTS AND CONVERSATIONS

Create beautiful and unique art at the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nonnmembers pay $5 and members pay $3, all for charity. The group is located at 1210 4th St., Santa Monica, 90401.

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This class helps older adults review and integrate the experiences that have shaped their lives, share memories with peers, and create a record of events for themselves and their families. Class is on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Older adults will achieve a sense of pride in their accomplishments, improve their writing abilities, and express themselves in writing that can be shared with friends and family. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursday’s from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BRIDGE

Bridge is a card game of luck, skill, and diverse strategies. This is a relaxed bridge group that is open to all levels. Join fun and friendly games on Wednesday afternoons at the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 4 p.m. This is an ongoing, drop-in program.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMierie Fercano. $5 per class.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

COOKIES AND CONVERSATION

Open the door to celebration and connection. Learn how to inspire others as we share our life stories and build friendships every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. We provide a comfortable environment with opportunities. You bring stories, knowledge, and wisdom. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location. The car show is cancelled until Oct. 2, 9, and 23.

GENTLE MAT PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Friday’s from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 12 then returning to Thursdays on Aug. 18 at the the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

TAI CHI

This class will provide instruction in a series of sequential tai chi yang style movements designed to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility while relieving stress and muscle tension. Class is Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center beginning July 6. Instructed by Martine Jozan Work. $5 per class.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. Tap shoes are required, and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

