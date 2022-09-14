Former Pepperdine Law School Dean dies

Kenneth Starr, the Dean of the Pepperdine University Law School from 2004 to 2010 has died. After serving as a federal appellate judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in the 1980s, Starr became the U.S. Solicitor General during the presidency of George H.W. Bush.

In 1994 Starr headed the investigation into Bill and Hillary Clinton’s real estate investments known as Whitewater. Serving then as independent counsel, the investigation led to perjury charges against President Clinton regarding his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton was impeached in 1998. Starr then came to Malibu to serve as Dean of the Pepperdine Law School. He then became president and chancellor of Baylor University in Waco, Texas, but resigned after an investigation of the mishandling of several sexual assaults at the school under his administration. Starr died at a Baylor associated hospital Sept. 13, after complications from surgery. He was 76.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...