Malibu Times Magazine

Spring is Coming.

Malibu Times Magazine arrives on racks, in mail, online.

The spring issue of Malibu Times Magazine is another leap forward, just like the clocks did this morning. You will find Our PCH (People, Culture, History) evolving and better than ever — a must read. Following that, we asked our local style experts what will spring hold for them, and ultimately you.

For our cover feature, you will find the good vibrations of NOVA Soundbath inviting you to heal your mind, body, and spirit. And join Diane Peterson in her adventurous memoir as a Hollywood stuntwoman.

You will find the magazine on racks and mail this week, and if you just can’t wait, read some online now. But trust us, you will want to pick up one of the printed issues before the rain hits next weekend. It’s a keeper.

Malibu Times Magazine • Spring 2023 • March Cover

Read now at malibutimesmag.com

The Malibu Times is the first newspaper in Malibu, serving the community since 1946.

