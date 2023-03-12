HomeNews
Public Safety Department to host virtual meeting on March 14 to discuss homelessness in Malibu

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
The City of Malibu’s Public Safety Department invites you to a virtual community meeting to discuss homelessness on Tuesday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. Community members can ask questions, share concerns, and hear updates on homelessness and homeless outreach and services from the city’s Homeless Outreach Team with The People Concern, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) Outreach Coordinator, and city staff. The meeting Zoom link will be posted in advance on the webpage. For more information, please contact Public Safety Liaison Luis Flores at (310) 456-2489, ext. 236 or lflores@malibucity.org.

