Letter to The Editor: The Malibu Farmers Market, from Betsey Johnson

Malibu Farmers Market

Dear City Council and Editors,

As a long-time resident of Malibu and a homeowner in many countries, I consider Malibu my true home. Whenever I am in Malibu, I make sure to visit our beloved Malibu Farmers Market. As a designer, I appreciate the aesthetics of the market, and my heart was filled with joy when I saw it at Legacy Park. The city of Malibu did an exceptional job in creating an aesthetically pleasing environment for the market.

I love shopping for my groceries at the market and always find something new to try. The smiling faces of the vendors and customers make the experience even more delightful. I am writing to request that you continue supporting our Malibu Farmers Market and vote unanimously to keep it at Legacy Park. The market has finally found its true home, and it brings so much joy to our community.

I urge you to recognize the market’s cultural and economic significance to the community and to continue providing the necessary support to ensure its longevity. It is essential to maintain this treasured tradition and to allow future generations to enjoy its unique and positive experience.

Betsey Johnson, Malibu

