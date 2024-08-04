Malibu Realtors advocate for safer driving speeds on PCH

Protecting Malibu community and saving lives behind effort

“We’re all in this together,” commented Susan Cosentino, president of the Malibu Association of Realtors (MAR). Malibu’s largest professional association is the force behind a bumper sticker slogan contest to promote safety on PacificCoast Highway.

The 1,000-member organization wants to highlight different ways to remind people to slow down on PCH in order topromote safety.

The winning slogan, “Slow Your Pace on PCH,” submitted by Jay Rubenstein, was the winner. While Rubenstein, the manager of the Compass Real Estate Malibu office, says he didn’t originate the phrase, he remembered it from earlier. “I would love to know who did so we can give the proper credit. I just reimagined it, refreshed everybody’s memory.”

The 1977 Pepperdine graduate has been in the Malibu community for the last 40 years, commuting on PCH every day selling and managing real estate. “I’m on the road a lot,” he said.

Concerned about the dangerous highway, Rubenstein reminded that 61 people have died on PCH since 2010 and “not to mention how many others have been injured and families destroyed. We needed to do something.”

Rubenstein expressed optimism, saying, “I’ve seen a lot more police and CHP presence on the highway. I’ve seen more signs about slowing your speed limit. I’m paying close attention to driving the speed limit and being a lot more careful and I’m hoping that a lot of other people are doing the same.”

Still another safety problem to be tackled, though, according to Rubenstein, “I think the biggest culprit is people on their phones texting. I see it all the time. The texting — that to me is really dangerous.”

Susan Manners, executive director of the Malibu Association of Realtors said MAR has a “deep care and concern for the community.”

The latest bumper sticker campaign is just one of many initiatives the organization sponsors including programs like Adopt a Beach, donating to Malibu High School’s grad night every year, “so the kids can have a safe and sober graduation experience,” donating to the Topanga Enrichment program, and to various housing nonprofits like Many Mansions located in Thousand Oaks.

MAR also recently sponsored a screening at Malibu High of the movie “21 Miles in Malibu” including a panel discussion with the film’s producer, Michel Shane, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Captain Jennifer Seetoo, and County Supervisor Lindsey Horvathamong other dignitaries, regarding safety along the Pacific Coast Highway. The assembly was called “Safe on PCH” and was open to both students and the greater community with a goal of reducing accidents and eliminating the fatal deaths which have plagued PCH in Malibu. MAR is now in the process of producing license plate frames that will feature the slogan.

“The holders will say ‘Malibu’ at the top and ‘Set the pace on PCH’ on the bottom,” said Manners. “It’s our desire to spread the word and encourage safety on PCH and all local roadways!” They’ll soon be available to the public at cost.

“We hope the bumper sticker with Jay’s slogan reminds our residents and our guests that driving slower on PCH will get everyone where they need to get safely and ultimately reduce accidents,” Cosentino said. “We’re just trying to advocate for safety along PCH and give back to our community.”

Cosentino hopes the license plate frames and bumper stickers with the slogan will “remind people in our daily lives to slow down and keep our community safe.

“We serve to advocate for the profession, educate, inform and serve the public and the Realtor members and affiliated professional members,” she continued. “We all work and thrive in this community and we love our community so we’rejust trying to give back.

“We want safety. We just want to do what we can for our beautiful community.”

