Coastal Commission hearing on Lechuza Beach Public Access Improvements Project set for Aug. 9

The California Coastal Commission (CCC) will hold a public hearing on the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority (MRCA) application for a coastal development permit for the Lechuza Beach Public Access Improvements Project on Friday, August 9, at 9 a.m. at King Gillette Ranch. The Malibu Planning Commission held a public hearing on April 1 on the MRCA’s application for the project. However, the adopted resolution denied the requested conditional use permit for an onsite wastewater treatment system and ADA-compliant restroom, and added conditions to provide public access to the beach in the event of a fire. The Planning Commission’s decision was appealed to the California Coastal Commission by the MRCA. The hearing agenda and staff report are available on the CCC website at coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2024/8.

