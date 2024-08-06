A Malibu murder case haunts a local writer

Ivor Davis’ new book recounts true-crime story involving man he once considered a friend

Murder is not something you hear about often in Malibu, but it’s the story told by former Malibu resident Ivor Davis in his latest book. Davis, is the well-known author of the definitive book on the Beatles’ riveting journey to fame. In his outstanding “The Beatles and Me on Tour” which has been updated in a 60th anniversary edition, Davis offers an insider’s perspective and captivating untold stories of the Fab Four as the only writer offered complete access to the iconic band on their 1964 first tour in America. Davis is also the author of “Manson Exposed: A Reporter’s 50-Year Journey into Madness and Murder” as well as six other books. His latest offering, “The Devil in My Friend: The Inside Story of a Malibu Murder,” is a gripping true crime narrative that shook the Malibu community when the British-born writer lived here from 1970 to 1980.

Davis and his late wife Sally, credited as co-author, often visited with a celebrity crowd at the Colony where Davis, a correspondent for the London Daily Express, interviewed and wrote about Hollywood and Malibu. He remembers Jane Fonda, Rod Steiger, and Larry Hagman, who lived in the beach enclave and threw a yearly July 4 parade. “It was an interesting period of time at the Colony,” the author recalled. But the Davises were also parents of young children and led a quiet suburban life, with Ivor Davis coaching AYSO soccer. One day, the stepfather of his son’s teammate, Fred Roehler, asked Davis if he could be assistant coach as a way of getting closer to his stepson. “I thought that was nice because I knew Fred was a widower and Verna (his new wife) was a widow. The got married in a storybook wedding on the beach,” Davis remembered.

“He was terrific. I thought he was reliable. He came to every game and training,” Davis said. “As a result, we became friendly because our kids went to each other’s birthday parties and such. I thought I knew him. But I didn’t.”

“Horror of horrors,” Davis recounted, “I just moved out of Malibu to Ventura, picked up the paper and on the front page it said, ‘Fred Roehler was rescued from the sea off Santa Cruz Island, but Douglas, age 8, and his second wife Verna perished in an accident.’”

Three months later, Roehler was arrested for their murders. “We were absolutely flabbergasted, shocked,” Davis said. “We took a couple of weeks to tell our kids.”

The Davises learned later that their former friend had life insurance policies on his wife and stepson. Another Malibu friend told police that Roehler’s first wife had drowned suspiciously in a swimming pool.

The Davises spent a year going to the trial. They initially thought their friend was innocent. So did much of the Malibu community. “People couldn’t believe he had done it. The community was torn apart,” said local swim instructor Rob LeMond. He testified briefly at the trial that the 8-year-old could swim.

“After he was convicted we were horrified,” said Davis, who along with 20 others testified as a character witness during the penalty phase. Roehler avoided the gas chamber, receiving life in prison without parole. The couple even visited Roehler in prison.

The Davises promised their friend they’d write a book, but after meticulous research they discovered their friend could be a cold-blooded killer. “This was a different Fred Roehler than we knew. This was no accident … We were naïve. We thought we knew our friend. How many people truly know their friends?” the journalist questioned.

In “The Devil in My Friend: A Malibu Murder,” Davis explores the complex relationships and hidden secrets that culminated in a shocking act of violence. He provides a detailed account of the investigation, the trial, and the aftermath, offering readers an inside look at the intricacies of the case. Davis’ background in journalism is evident in his thorough approach, as he weaves together interviews, court records, and first-hand observations to create a vivid and engaging narrative.

The book is not just a recounting of the crime but also an exploration of human nature and the factors that can lead to such tragedies. Davis examines the psychological, social, and cultural elements that played a role in the case, providing a nuanced perspective that goes beyond the surface details.

Find out what happened to Fred Roehler in “The Devil in My Friend: A Malibu Murder.” It’s a must-read for true crime enthusiasts and anyone interested in a well-crafted, insightful story about the real-life mystery of a Malibu family.

