Malibu reaches out helping hand to fire-ravaged Maui

Local organizations mobilize fundraising efforts after Maui disaster

Malibu’s efforts to help “ohana and hoa aloha” friends and family were swift. The deadly Aug. 8 fire fueled by winds from Hurricane Dora swept through Lahaina so fast victims were reported to have only five minutes to flee. Many were caught off-guard as flames swept through town so quickly, they even scorched boats in the harbor where many sought refuge. The death toll for the fire as of Tuesday is up to 101. As soon as news of the disaster broke, Malibu residents quite familiar with wildfire destruction were quick to mobilize relief efforts to help another community in need across the Pacific.

“It’s tragic. We’re all reeling from it,” said Jimmy Chavez, managing partner of Duke’s Malibu restaurant.

He confirmed Duke’s flagship Lahaina restaurant Kimo’s was destroyed. The 46-year-old landmark on Front Street was devoured by flames along with nearly the whole town. Duke’s three other locations on Maui are closed as the devastation makes it impossible to open without power and displaced staff. The three remaining locations were able to donate all their perishable food to people in need. The restaurant chain employed 800 people.

“We’ve got many, many people that lost their homes,” Chavez said. He also had no confirmation on loss of life or injuries saying, “There’s still a lot they’re discovering.”

Locals have reached out to Chavez, asking for ways to help.

“People have ties to Maui, especially Kimo’s,” he said. “It was an institution on Front Street. A lot of people have had a lot of special memories there. It’s really tough.”

TS Restaurants, Duke’s parent company, is collecting donations for victims through its Legacy of Aloha Foundation. Go to @Dukesmalibu on Instagram. One hundred percent of donations will support Maui, including the chain’s 800 Maui employees and their families. Chavez says funds will also benefit the Maui Brewing restaurants. Although not directly affiliated, “There’s some love being extended that way,” according to Chavez. He added the GM of the Hula Grill in Maui lost her home and yet on the “night of the fire was out donating.”

A lobby display is planned at Duke’s with a QR code where guests can donate directly. A local fundraiser event is in the works too.

The Boys & Girls Club Malibu knows a lot about fundraising after a fire. BGCM quickly stepped up as a leader helping victims after the Woolsey Fire. Less than two days after the Maui disaster BGCM began Maui Strong to support the community across the Pacific grappling with unprecedented loss. The Maui Boys & Girls Club is still assessing losses. Its staff is accounted for, but some lost homes. The Malibu chapter is directing donations through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America website at bgca.org where financial contributions can be made with just a click. BGC Maui is also collecting much-needed personal hygiene items, bedding, diapers, non-perishable food, water, and clothing. You can mail these supplies directly to Boys & Girls Club Maui, 100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului, HI 96732.

BGCM CEO/Executive Director Kasey Earnest commented: “Boys & Girls Club is literally a lifeline for so many kids and their families. Our community has such a close connection to the Hawaiian Islands. Many people have homes there, they spend vacations there and they should know there are thousands of kids who are members of the Maui BGC who lost their homes and need basic essentials.

“The Maui BGC has five locations to serve around 2,000. I want people to know when they give in this capacity to BGC of America they don’t take any percentage of the donation. In a relief scenario like this, BGCA will pass through 100 percent of the donation to the Maui BGC.”

The Malibu Art Association posted on Instagram that Lahaina was home to more than 20 art galleries presumed now destroyed. In a recent post, it mentioned an unknown artist who was set to open his gallery Aug. 8, the day of the fire. On Aug. 7, some visitors inquired about buying his art, but he wasn’t quite open officially and told them to come back tomorrow.

“Tomorrow never came,” according to the post. “Everything burned. Now he is living in his U-Haul truck he used to transport his art just a few days ago.Our thoughts and prayers are out to the many people affected by these terrible fires.”

The Malibu real estate community has also stepped up with many agents adding support links on their websites. If you have a home, room, or space available to house those in need contact the Realtors Association of Maui at (808) 873-8585 or make donations to Maui Strong at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org or feed the hungry at mauifoodbank.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...