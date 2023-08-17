Events in Malibu for the week of Aug. 17

THURS, AUG. 17

SUMMER JUBILATIONS

Hosted by the Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie, Summer Jubilations is a gathering themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, and to attend to the power of love and joy. The gathering is open air and features selected poets and open mic, and conversation on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Complimentary and an RSVP is not required.

SAT, AUG. 19

SECOND ANNUAL CAVALLO FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER

The Cavallo Foundation will be hosting its second annual fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Activities include connecting with horses, horseback riding, art activities, silent auction, a tour of the facilities, lunch, refreshments, and so much more, including special surprise guests. General admission is $30. To purchase tickets, visit cavallofoundation.org. Location is at the Malibu Equestrian Park. 6225 Merritt Drive Malibu, CA 90265.

SAT, AUG. 19

THE CITY OF MALIBU TO SCREEN: ‘THE KARATE KID’ AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

CineMalibu continues the series of free, family-friendly outdoor community movie screenings at Malibu Bluffs Park with “The Karate Kid” (1984, PG) as well as trivia, games, food trucks, and more, on Saturday, Aug. 19. Movies begin at sunset and pre-event activities begin one hour before sunset. Please bring a blanket and chair. Before the movie, instructors from Joey Escobar Karate will lead martial arts activities and instruction.

SAT, AUG. 19

WEST BASIN WATER FACILITY TOUR

Recycled Water Facility Tours: West Basin provides tours of the Edward C. Little Water Recycling Facility in El Segundo for the general public to see the inner workings of a water treatment facility firsthand. Tours will take place on Saturday mornings every other month. The next one is on Saturday, Aug. 19.

SAT, AUG. 19

LEGACY PARK NATURE WALK: ECOSYSTEM EXPLORATION

Explore the ecosystem of Legacy Park from the microscopic to mallard ducks and everything in between on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. Prepare for an in-depth look at tiny pollinators and other insects as well as waterfowl that are native to the Santa Monica Mountain region. An introduction to common insects and bird species will be reviewed. All participants are recommended to bring binoculars. Meet at Malibu Library. RSVP with City of Malibu (parksrecreation.ci.malibu.ca.us).

SAT, AUG. 19

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION AT CITY HALL

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the upper parking lot of City Hall. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

AUG 25 – SEPT 3

MALIBU COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Now in its 17th season, the Malibu Coast Music Festival has become a staple of the Malibu and Los Angeles arts communities. Bringing world-class music, architecture, dance, and visual arts to its audiences, the Malibu Coast Music Festival runs from Aug. 3 through Sept. 3. For more information and ticket prices visit, malibucoastmusicfestival.net.

SUN, AUG. 27

HIKE WITH SEN. BEN ALLEN AND MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB

The Malibu Democratic Club is hosting a hike and lunch with State Senator Ben Allen. The hike in the Point Dume Natural Preserve begins at 11 a.m. Meet at the end of Westward Beach parking lot, 7180 Westward Beach Road at 11 a.m. Then join us for lunch at Ciel Orange, 29169 Heathercliff Road #102. (Each person is responsible for their own tab.) You may attend one or both activities. RSVP required. To RSVP and for more info, go to http://www.tiny.cc/mdc82723

SEPT 1 – 4

MALIBU CHILI COOK-OFF

The Malibu Chili Cook-off is a beloved tradition showcasing amazing food and entertainment. Enjoy delicious offerings from local restaurants, businesses, and artisans, along with DJ performances. The event features rides and other exciting activities. Event admission tickets are required for entry, and children 5 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased online; they will not be sold on-site. All proceeds from the Chili Cook-off will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Visit the website for more information and ticket purchases at malibuchilicookoff.org.

TUES, SEPT. 5

ANNUAL COMMUNITY FIRE SEASON BRIEFING VIRTUAL

Join LA County Fire Department Assistant Chief Drew Smith virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. for the annual Community Fire Season Briefing. All residents, employees, business and organization leaders, students, and other Malibu community members are invited to attend. Smith, a fire behavior analyst, will give a presentation on local live fuel moisture, expected weather patterns, and what that means for fire conditions in Malibu. To join the zoom presentation visit malibucity.org/civicalerts.

THURS, SEPT. 7

UNDERSTANDING FIRE WEATHER METRICS

Join the City of Malibu Fire Safety Liaisons Gabriel Etcheverry, Bradley Yocum, and Jerry Vandermeulen on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. for Firewise/Firesafe Communities, Understanding Fire Weather Metrics, Home Wildfire Hardening Meets Curb Appeal.

SAT, SEPT. 9

SAMO FUND, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TINY PORCH CONCERTS: A NIGHT WITH TAYLOR GOLDSMITH

The Santa Monica Mountains Fund, in partnership with Tiny Porch Concerts, presents a Night with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Saturday, Sept. 9, at Peter Strauss Ranch, 30000 Mulholland Highway, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the featured performance begins at 6:45 p.m. General Admission is $70 per person on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase tickets or for further information, go to: www.samofund.org.

MON, SEPT. 11

WAVES OF FLAGS

Every September, Pepperdine University honors the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks with the Waves of Flags display. Located in Alumni Park along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road, the display features nearly 3,000 flags — one for each innocent victim, including national flags representing the countries that lost citizens in the attack. Waves of Flags is a tribute that educates and commemorates the sacrifices made to keep our country safe and free.

THURS, SEPT. 14

EARTHQUAKE THREAT IN SOCAL: ARE YOU PREPARED?

Join the California Institute of Technology (CalTech): SoCal ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning Regional Coordinator Margaret Vinci on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop on earthquake threat in SoCal.

WED, SEPT. 20

TSUNAMI ALERT AND WARNINGS

Join the Department of Conservation Tsunami Unit Engineering Geologist Nick Graehl and California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Senior Emergency Services Coordinator/Tsunami Planning Coordinator Matthew Palmer on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop.

WED, SEPT. 27

ACTIVE SHOOTER RESPONSE READINESS

Join Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Soderlund on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop on active shooter response readiness.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

