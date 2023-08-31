Malibu Middle and High School Campus Phase 1 hearing scheduled for Sept. 5

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the application for Coastal Development Permit No. 21-068 for Phase 1 of the Malibu Middle and High School Campus Specific Plan. The proposed development includes the construction of a new 36-foot tall, two-story high school building, reconfigured drive aisles, and associated development. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers and via teleconference. The details of the hearing, including viewing and commenting instructions, will be posted in advanced at malibucity.org.

