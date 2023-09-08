Malibu High girls golf begins season 

Malibu and Carpinteria will co-host the first all-Citrus Coast League match at Saticoy on Sept. 14

The Malibu High Sharks girls golf team will have its second match of the season on Thursday. The five-member squad will take on Santa Paula at the Saticoy Regional Golf Course in Ventura.

Malibu head coach Anna Deshautelle said her team is excited about the season. She described the Sharks as a hardworking bunch who are involved with a variety of school activities.

“The girls are all wonderful,” Deshautelle said. “These are high-achieving young women.”

Last season, the Sharks finished in the middle of the seven-team Citrus Coast League standings. MHS’s Chloe Loquet was named to the All-Citrus Coast League second team and her teammate, Caidyn Ovsiowitz, was honorable mention.

Loquet and Ovsiowitz are on the team again this season along with Irina Columbeanu, Audrey Hamre, and Brienna Brandau, a first-season golfer. This is the second consecutive year Malibu has had a girls golf team on the links.

Deshautelle said the Sharks’ golf games have improved since the beginning of last season.

“They are definitely fine-tuning their games,” she said. “They are trying to become more competitive with this. They are becoming more sophisticated with their development.”

Malibu opened the season on Aug. 30 with a friendly match against Viewpoint.

Malibu and Carpinteria will co-host the first all-Citrus Coast League match at Saticoy on Sept. 14. The event will feature all seven of the league’s teams. Malibu will take on Santa Paula on Sept. 21 at Saticoy and then play Fillmore on Sept. 28 at Buenaventura Golf Course in Ventura.

Deshautelle said it is not too late for experienced or inexperienced golfers to join Malibu’s team.

“We’d love to have a few more girls,” she said. “We need six to have a safety net in case someone gets sick or can’t miss class. We’d hope they’d come sooner rather than later.”

The coach said Malibu wants to have a good ranking in the league standings.

“We hope to really do well in our league,” Deshautelle said. “If we keep everyone healthy and able to make it to matches — with all their other commitments — then we can do really well in league. We can finish high.”

Malibu opened the season on Aug. 30 with a friendly match against Viewpoint. From left to right, Brienna Brandau, Caidyn Ovsiowitz, Audrey Hamre, Irina Columbeanu, Chloe Loquet. Photos by Coach Anna Deshautelle.

