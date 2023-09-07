The following incidents were reported between Aug. 7 to Aug. 11

8/7

Grand Theft

A bicycle worth $4,500 was stolen from Aviator Nation in Malibu. The victim said there was one security camera that could have captured the incident, and said they reached out to the manager to get the surveillance footage and said they would contact law enforcement when the footage arrived.

8/9

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into, and a laptop, iPhone, and wallet were stolen. The victim left the key in front of the grill, went surfing and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim received a notification of unauthorized purchases made at a Nordstrom in Woodland Hills.

8/10

Vandalism

A trailer parked near Serra Road was vandalized, and the damage was estimated to cost $50,000. The victim said there were security cameras available but did not capture the incident or the suspects. The victim said there was nothing stolen from their property.

8/11

Burglary

A vehicle parked near the Malibu Lagoon State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim received a notification of a $4,586.40 purchase made at a Bloomingdales and $13,919.06 at Nordstrom, both in Glendale.

