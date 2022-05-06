HomeNews
Malibu High and Santa Monica High Rank in Top Six Percent in U.S. News and World Report for 2022

By Samantha Bravo
Malibu High School logo

The U.S. News and World Report has ranked Malibu and Santa Monica high schools in the top six percent out of nearly 18,000 public schools in the nation and in the top 180 schools in California. Malibu High School ranked 176 in the state, receiving 93.44 percent overall. Malibu High School is 1 of 3 high schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

“This recognition by a highly respected publication illustrates that our stellar teachers, staff and leaders are truly supporting and preparing our students for college and career,” SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said in the press release. “We congratulate each school site team and our students for their hard work, dedication and forward-thinking.”

U.S. News focuses on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. 

This year’s data is from the 2019-20 academic school year, which was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, where distance learning was implemented in March 2020 for the remainder of the school year.

This is a developing story.

