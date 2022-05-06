HomeNews
Steve McClary to serve as city manager

By Samantha Bravo
Steve McClary will serve as the City Manager of Malibu. Photo courtesy of the City of Malibu.

During the special City Council Meeting on Wednesday, April 27, Steve McClary was announced as the permanent city manager for the City of Malibu.

Interim City Attorney John Cotti announced McClary’s position. The council voted 4-1 to approve, with Steve Uhring dissenting.

“On behalf of Malibu, I am proud to welcome Steve McClary as our permanent City Manager, and I look forward to continuing our work together to serve the community,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a press release. “Malibu is fortunate to have such a well-qualified professional to fulfill this difficult and important role. Over the last year, Steve has been a pleasure to work with, and has shown his competence, leadership, demeanor and ability to build good relationships with staff, the Council and the community.” 

“I greatly look forward to continuing to serve the Malibu City Council and community,” McClary said. “I have learned a great deal about Malibu and its people over the past year and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the staff to help the City Council achieve its goals for the community. Malibu is a truly special place which holds many treasures we need to celebrate, preserve and protect.”

According to the press release, McClary was hired as interim city manager on April 29, 2021, and has formerly worked as assistant city manager for Camarillo and the city manager for Ojai. McClary started his career in local government in Fillmore in 1997. McClary assumes the role as permanent city manager after his contract is approved by the City Council.

Community members may contact the city manager at SMcClary@MalibuCity.org or (310) 456-2489.

To see the City Council Special Meeting April 27, 2022, agenda visit cityofmalibu.org

