Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting May 9

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council on Monday May 9 at Malibu City Hall.

Ceremonial Presentations: none.

New Items:

Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and other city bodies, meeting Under AB 36. Recommend action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-15, re- authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.

Award Malibu Bluffs Park Shade Structure Project. Recommended Action: 1) Authorize the Mayor to execute a construction contract with Western State Builders, Inc. in the amount $55,901 for the Malibu Bluffs Park Shade Structure Project, Specification No. 2093; 2) Authorize the Public Works Director to approve potential change orders up to 15% of contract; and 3) Adopt Resolution No. 22- 14 approving the blanket authority to file applications for grant funds from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District for Measure A Funding.

Los Angeles County Measure R Transportation Funding Agreement. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute the Measure R Funding Agreement for the Pacific Coast Highway Intersection Improvements – Trancas Canyon Road Project.

Professional Services Agreement with Chen Ryan Associates, Inc. dba CR Associates. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Professional Services Agreement with Chen Ryan Associates, Inc. dba CR Associates for engineering design services for the Pacific Coast Highway Intersection Improvements – Trancas Canyon Road in an amount of $155,940.62.

Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Kimley Horn and Associates, Inc: Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to executed Amendment No. 3 to the Professional Services Agreement with Kimley Horn and Associates, Inc. in the amount of $165,750 for a total not to exceed $2,943,010 for additional assistance during bidding and construction phases and extending the term of the agreement for the Pacific Coast Highway Signal Synchronization Project

Award Michael Landon Center HVAC Unit Replacement Project. Recommended Action: 1) Authorize the Mayor to execute a construction contract with AC Pros, Inc. in the amount $24,900 for the Michael Landon Center Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Unit Replacement Project, Specification No. 2095; and 2) Authorize the Public Works Director to approve potential change orders up to 15% of contract.

Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with SDI Presence. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with SDI Presence LLC.

Ordinances and Public Hearings:

Adopt Urgency Ordinance No. 499U (Day-Use Impound Yard). Recommended Action: 1) Adopt Urgency Ordinance No. 499U amending Malibu Municipal Code Section 17.68.040 (Temporary Uses Requiring Permit) to allow for a temporary day-use impound yard, subject to a temporary use permit, during the summer. To read the rest of the action, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings. Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-06 (33386 Pacific Coast Highway; Appellant/Property Owner:180 PCH, LLC) Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 22-16, determining the project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, Denying Appeal No. 21-017 and denying Coastal Development Permit No. 14-073 to construct a new 2,825-square foot, two-story, single- family residence, including a 483-square foot attached two-car garage, rooftop deck, swimming pool, spa and associated equipment, barbeque, outdoor fireplace, retaining walls, hardscaping, grading, and installation of a new alternative onsite wastewater treatment system, and denying Variance. To read the rest of the action, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings. Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-07 (33398 Pacific Coast Highway; Appellant/Property Owner:180 PCH, LLC). Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 22-17, determining the project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, Denying Appeal No. 21-018 and denying Coastal Development Permit No. 14-073 to construct a new 2,825-square foot, two-story, single- family residence, including a 483-square foot attached two-car garage, rooftop deck, swimming pool, spa and associated equipment, barbeque, outdoor fireplace, retaining walls, hardscaping, grading, and installation of a new alternative onsite wastewater treatment system, and denying Variance.To read the rest of the action, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.

Old Business:

None.

New Business:

None.

Council Items:

2022-2023 Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission Appointments. Recommended Action: Appoint Commissioners to the 2022-2023 Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission.

