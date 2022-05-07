Malibu High School sees cases of COVID-19 increase after spring break

When school resumed after Spring break on April 18, 12 students were confirmed to have come down with COVID-19. In the last week of April there were eight confirmed cases. That’s still a smaller count than Santa Monica High School that reported 25 student cases the last week of April.

A Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District spokesperson said the district continues its weekly PCR testing of staff and students. Additional testing for students and staff is available at Malibu Elementary School from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on school days.

A memo released by the district states, “We understand that this might be a disappointment to many families who were enjoying the past few weeks with the option of masking or not indoors and outdoors.”

Testing is available to anyone who is symptomatic or was exposed and wants to be tested. Due to the increase in cases in the SMMUSD and throughout Los Angeles County the district has updated its masking guidance in accordance with the latest from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. It requires asymptomatic students and staff with a known exposure to a positive COVID-19 case to wear a highly protective mask around others indoors for ten days after the last exposure.

This is a developing story.

