Malibu Farmers Market rising from the ashes

Task Force Phoenix and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recognize the market’s vital role in recovery efforts

The Malibu Farmers Market has long been a cherished weekend tradition, bringing together local vendors and residents in a vibrant display of fresh produce, artisanal goods, and community spirit. However, the recent wildfires have left their mark, forcing vendors to rebuild their lives and businesses after losing homes, employees, and essential equipment.

“We were down to about half our vendors,” said Debra Bianco, CEO of the Malibu Farmers Market. “A lot of them lost everything — their homes, their businesses, even their trucks.”

Despite the devastation, the Malibu Farmers Market has remained steadfast, serving as a beacon of hope for both vendors and the local community. Not only has the market continued to operate, but it has also extended support to struggling vendors.

“We need to bring it back to what it was,” Bianco affirmed. “We will.”

In early February, the Los Angeles County Real Estate Division notified the Malibu Farmers Market that its license agreement for use of the Malibu Civic Center parking lot was being immediately paused. The space, owned by the county, was designated as a staging area for agencies assisting with wildfire recovery efforts. The county indicated that the market would be allowed to return at a later, undetermined date.

Fortunately, the market was permitted to relocate back to its temporary location at Legacy Park, allowing vendors and patrons to continue their beloved weekend tradition. The transition was seamless, and the move proved to be a vital stepin ensuring the market’s continued presence in Malibu.

The Malibu Farmers Market’s resilience and generosity have not gone unnoticed. On a recent Sunday, Task Force Phoenix and the United States Army Corps of Engineers honored the market with a Certificate of Appreciation for its role insupporting their outreach efforts. The task force, which had initially set up an information booth across the street, struggled with foot traffic. Recognizing the need for greater visibility, the market provided a prime location, enabling the task force to better engage with residents seeking guidance on post-disaster recovery.

“I was in complete shock when I saw the message at 3 a.m.,” Bianco recalled. “I do things like this all the time, and I never expect anything in return. It was really nice to be recognized.”

This recognition underscores the market’s role as a crucial pillar of the Malibu community. While rebuilding efforts continue, the market remains a place where businesses, residents, and organizations come together, offering support and solidarity.

“Ninety percent of the residents are so appreciative of what we do,” Bianco noted. “This just reinforces that we are part of the community — there is no separation.”

Beyond being a space for commerce, the Malibu Farmers Market has evolved into a hub of positivity, featuring live music, food sampling, and family-friendly activities to create a welcoming atmosphere amid difficult times.

“For a little while, people can be out of their heads, enjoying the moment,” Bianco said. “That’s important.”

As businesses across Malibu struggle to remain open in the wake of the disaster, accessibility remains a major challenge. Many business owners have voiced concerns over the prolonged closure of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), which has made it difficult for customers to return.

“We can’t become a ghost town,” Bianco stressed. “We need to figure out how to get people back in.”

One proposed solution discussed among local leaders involves advocating for additional federal funding to accelerate cleanup efforts. By lobbying for resources to pay workers overtime or hire additional crews, businesses hope PCH could remain open during the day while cleanup continues overnight — similar to strategies employed in cities like New York.

While such measures require government intervention, the local business community continues to push forward with resilience.

“All the restaurants, local businesses — we communicate, we support one another. We repost each other’s updates, promote one another, and find ways to support each other,” Bianco said. “We’re sticking together. We want Malibu to come back and not lose the heart of what makes our community so special.”

In addition to helping local businesses recover, the Malibu Farmers Market remains committed to supporting animal rescues. The market regularly provides a platform for rescue organizations to showcase animals in need of loving homes.

“It’s a big part of our heart and mission,” Bianco shared. “In addition to our annual Paws for a Cause event, when we host over a hundred animals, we invite two to three rescues every weekend to help find homes for animals in need.”

The market encourages the community to visit and meet these amazing rescue animals. Each weekend offers new chances to adopt, and residents can text (213) 715-3170 to find out which rescues will be attending or to learn how they can help by fostering animals.

For now, the Malibu Farmers Market stands as a testament to the community’s unwavering spirit. Even in the face ofadversity, it continues to serve as a space for connection, support, and renewal. It is a powerful reminder that no matter the challenges, a strong community will always find a way to rebuild.

