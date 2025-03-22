Plan proposed for a better Big Rock rebuild

As policymakers consider a fire czar to oversee all rebuilds, residents push for their own rebuild manager

As the city opens a new rebuild center and hires consultants to address the needs of those seeking to rebuild the approximately 700 Malibu homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire, neighborhood advocates seek to have representatives to formally interface with city staff and its rebuild consultants.

“We respectfully propose the creation of a new position within the City of Malibu: Program Director — Fire Rebuilds.” said Terry Davis, president of the Big Rock Mesas Property Owners Association, at the City Council meeting on Feb. 24. “The director would report directly to the City Council and would be in partnership with the city’s planning and building leadership. The person in this role will serve as a dedicated liaison between homeowners, city officials, and relevant agencies, ensuring a focused, efficient, and hands-on rebuilding process.”

Davis proposed that initially, the suggested new job in the city would be structured as a six-month assignment, and the position would be subject to evaluation at the end of that term.

“The residents formally nominate Abe Roy for the role of program director,” Davis stated. “Abe brings extensive experience in single-family residential construction and has led large-scale organizations within Fortune 500 companies.”

With his experience, Davis submitted, Roy is very qualified to fulfill the envisioned key responsibilities of the program director, which include establishing a core team of staff dedicated to the fire rebuild efforts, conducting on-site meetings with homeowners and their architectural/engineering teams to identify streamlined solutions for expediting reconstruction and collaborating with homeowners to develop a prioritized list of requirements for expedient approvals.

“Additionally, the program director would coordinate with various agencies to facilitate expedited approvals and eliminate administrative bottlenecks; employ legal precedents to support rebuilding efforts; establish and maintain transparent metrics, milestones, and an active web and social media presence to keep the community informed,” Davis proposed. “Finally, a program director would form two-member adjudication panels in affected areas to address and resolve specific community concerns.” Elaborating, she nominated the BRMPOA’s board members, Oliver Fortis and Janet Fulko, to serve on Big Rock’s two-member adjudication panel.

“Oliver is a distinguished custom home builder known for his pragmatic, efficient approach to complex construction challenges,” Davis said. “Janet is a 30-year resident of Big Rock, who successfully rebuilt her home after the ‘93 fire. She built like-for-like within 8 months, including installing caissons after getting her permit in 12 months.”

Concluding, Davis stated, “We believe these people have expertise and leadership that will be invaluable in facilitating a streamlined, transparent and community-driven rebuilding process and that appointing a program director represents a crucial step toward expediting recovery efforts and restoring our neighborhood.”

What about designated coordinators for other fire-impacted neighborhoods?

As one attends various rebuilding meetings in Malibu, there is discussion regarding other neighborhoods possibly having representatives to help address concerns regarding their areas’ special needs. As those who have established the city’s new rebuilding center point out, every parcel that needs rebuilding presents unique nuances. Those looking to rebuild in La Costa, Tuna Canyon, Rambla Pacifico, Rambla Vista, Las Flores, Big Rock Mesa, and the coastal lots are realizing that each area presents different challenges.

Abe Roy’s take

The Malibu Times chatted with Roy about his potential role and how he can contribute to rebuilding Big Rock as quickly as possible while still ensuring that safety concerns are addressed. After the city hosted a Building Design Professionals Town Hall on March 12, Roy expressed concerns regarding the discussed city’s comprehensive list of documents that rebuilders must develop in order to construct new homes. The list enumerates how many plans those rebuilding must submit, including architectural plans; site surveys; energy calculations; mechanical and plumbing plans; structural plans that encompass foundations and framing, grading and drainage plans; site retaining wall sheets;landscape irrigation plans; outdoor lighting plans that demonstrate compliance with Malibu’s Dark Sky Ordinance; onsite treatment water system plot plans; and approval from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“This is going to drive people away!” Roy worriedly commented. “Significant improvements can be achieved by applying best practices and implementing practical, common-sense solutions.”

Taking an “it takes a village” perspective, Roy noted, “There is a vast, untapped talent pool within the community and private sectors that we must actively engage as partners.”

Importantly, he cautioned, “Any third-party entities that stand to gain financially from decisions must recuse themselves from the decision-making process. This is the only way that we cannot merely be better than how we handled rebuilding after the Woolsey Fire — but an order of magnitude better. We must!”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...