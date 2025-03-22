Waves dominate Malibu invite, go undefeated on home sand

McKenzie Jackson
Pepperdine Waves beach volleyball player Kate Clermont and her teammate McKenna Thomas won their 75th career matches at the Malibu Invite. Photo by James Hanson

The Pepperdine beach volleyball team went undefeated in the two-day Malibu Invite last weekend on the beach volleyball court on Pepperdine’s campus. 

The Waves downed Morehead State 5-0 and Sacramento State 3-2 on March 14 before defeating UTEP 5-0 the next day.

The Waves tandem of junior Gabriella Perez and senior Madison Oriskovich defeated Morehead State’s M.E. Hargan and Avery Ray 21-12, 21-15 to give Pepperdine a 1-0 lead. Waves Emi Erickson, a junior and redshirt freshman Deanie Woodruff, lost their first set 21-18 but then rallied to win the next two matches 22-20, 15-12. 

Seniors McKenna Thomas and Kate Clermont gave Pepperdine a 3-0 lead by beating Irene Wogenstahl and Bella Marita 21-14, 21-14. Waves freshman Emma Eden and graduate student Ella Foti defeated Sarah Heath and Peighton Isley 21-15, 21-9, and then sophomore Bella Avelar and redshirt junior Emma Bubelis downed Hollan Everett and Courtney Fitzgerald 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 to claim the win for Pepperdine. 

Erickson and Woodruff beat Victoria Marthaler and Mia Guevara 21-18, 21-18 to put the Waves up 1-0 over Sacramento State. Oriskovich and Perez beat Ashlynn Archer and Ellie Tisko 21-17 in the first set, but then Archer and Tisko won the next two sets 21-19, 15-12 to tie the scorer 1-1. Pepperdine’s Foti and Eden defeated  Karlie Spohn and Greta Davis 21-12, 21-15 to give Pepperdine a 2-1 lead. Avelar and Buelis then fell to Sacramento State’s Savannah Risley and Kate Doorn 21-16, 21-15. 

Clermont and Thomas, playing in the No. 1 slot, split the first two sets with Caitlin Volkmann and Bridgette Smith 21-17, 21-18. Thomas and Clermont snagged a 3-1 lead in the last set and never trailed. The Waves twosome won the match 15-10 to give Pepperdine another win on the first day of the Invite. 

Perez and Oriskovich won their opening set over UTEP’s Madison Hill and Ema Uskovic 21-11. The Pepperdine duo were down 16-15 in the second set but then went on a 6-0 run to grab a 21-16 win and give the Waves a 1-0 lead. 

Bubelis and graduate student Marley Johnson won their first set over Averie Threet and Kennedy Llewllyn 21-15. The Waves lost the second set 21-14 before winning the third set 15-12. Erickson and Woodruff gave Pepperdine a 3-0 lead with wins of 21-19, 21-13 over Emma Schubert and Lauren Perry. 

Eden and Foti defeated  Marian Ovalle and Mila Popovic 21-12, 21-12 to give Pepperdine a 4-0 lead. Clermont and Thomas lost their first set 21-12 against Krista Paegle and Paulina Acuna; the Waves won the tough second set 22-20  and then the third set 15-12. The victory cemented the win for Pepperdine and was the 75th career individual win for Thomas and Clermont. 

The Waves have a 5-6 record heading into their matchup against South Florida on Friday at 9 a.m. on the opening day of the Asics Classic at Pepperdine. The Waves play Concordia at 1 p.m.  Pepperdine plays Vanguard at 9 a.m. on Saturday and plays South Florida again at 1 p.m. 

Pepperdine opened their season with a 5-0 win over Vanguard on Feb. 21. The Waves lost six straight matches before beating CSUN 3-2 on March 1. 