Malibu Democratic Club hosts general membership meeting 

The Malibu Democratic Club convened its general membership meeting on Sunday, March 10, at the Malibu Library, drawing a diverse array of attendees eager to engage with local leaders and discuss pressing issues facing the community.

The meeting featured guest speakers including State Senator Ben Allen, State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Santa Monica College Trustee Sion Roy, and Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Stacy Rouse. Each speaker provided insights into matters impacting Malibu and the broader region, and answered questions from the audience on a wide range of topics including the upcoming elections, Pacific Coast Highway safety, the pursuit of an independent Malibu school district, future curricula at the SMC-Malibu campus, and California’s state budget.

Outgoing Malibu Democratic Club President Jane Albrecht opens the club’s March 10 meeting at the Malibu Library State Senator Ben Allen State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin

U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman and L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who were unable to attend the meeting in person, sent video messages with updates for the club.

Outgoing Club President Jane Albrecht opened the meeting, welcoming all attendees, highlighting the club’s accomplishments, and setting the stage for the incoming Co-Presidents Gina Muscatel and Hap Henry. The transition marks a significant moment for the club as it continues to grow and expand its service to and impact in the community.

(From left) Lance Simmens, Malibu Democratic Club vice president poses with new MDS co-presidents Gina Muscatel and Hap Henry at the MDC meeting March 10.

Marilyn Green, the club’s membership & activism chair, outlined ongoing grassroots campaign efforts and upcoming events, emphasizing the importance of local engagement in driving meaningful change.

Grassroots Democrats HQ’s Executive Director Tamara Melzer Levenson and Youth Vote Coordinator & Field Manager Justyn Kelly led a comprehensive presentation on supporting key congressional races across California and nationwide, rallying local Democrats to make a tangible difference in the national political landscape.

(From left) Justyn Kelly, Youth Vote Coordinator and Field Manager, Grassroots Democrats HQ; Tamara Melzer Levenson, Executive Director, Grassroots Democrats HQ; Hap Henry, Co-President, Malibu Democratic Club; and Gina Muscatel, Co-President, Malibu Democratic Club are shown at the MDC March 10 meeting.

During the meeting, the club membership voted unanimously to endorse the following national and state candidates in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election: Joe Biden for President of the United States, Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate, Brad Sherman for U.S. House of Representatives, and Jacqui Irwin for California State Assembly.

Additionally, the club voted to endorse a letter of support from Advocates of Malibu Public Schools (AMPS) urging the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) to install and maintain MERV-13 or higher air filters in each classroom, prioritizing the health and well-being of students and staff.

For more information about the Malibu Democratic Club and upcoming events, please visit www.MalibuDemocraticClub.org or email Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org. The club invites new members to join as it gears up for a pivotal 2024 campaign season and continues its tradition of fostering dialogue and engagement through hikes, lunches, and public forums with club members and elected officials.

