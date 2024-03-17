Dead whale washes ashore at Little Dume in Malibu

California Wildlife Center are currently investigating the whale’s deaths

On Saturday, March 16, California Wildlife Center responded to a call about a Gray whale in distress at Little Dume in Malibu.

The 13,000 pound sub-adult male was stranded and wedged in the sand was found deceased.

“We are currently planning to get samples from the whale to help determine why this happened,” CWC posted on social media. “NOAA and CWC are working together to formulate a plan for next steps. As the tide rises, the animal may shift in the waves so please keep a safe distance.”

Filmmaker Richard Raymond lives on Point Dume and was walking along Little Dume beach with his son Bodhi when he saw the grey whale.

“Only a few moments later it passed,” Raymond said. “A stark reminder of natural brutal honesty. This leviathan’s last choice, to beach itself— as tragic as it was awe-inspiring.”

Raymond said he spoke to a California wildlife representative and said the grey whale could have been sick.

“I remember a few years ago, a number of sea lions dying on the shore here at little dume, but never a whale, especially one around 30 feet in length,” he said.

Last year in July, numerous sick and dead sea lions and dolphins have been washing up along the Southern California coast.

In Malibu, near Dan Blocker Beach, California Wildlife Center received a call of a distressed seal at Dan Blocker Beach. Health official’s say they have likely been poisoned by domoic acid, a neurotoxin produced by large algae blooms. The seal was having a seizure and unfortunately died shortly after.

CWC takes responsibility for the protection of native wildlife through rehabilitation, education, and conservation. It is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of native California species, who otherwise would be left to suffer from the effects of human encroachment, habitat destruction and environmental damage.

For questions or if you see a marine animal in distress, call 310/924-7256.

