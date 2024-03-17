A diverse group of women unite in Malibu through knitting

Malibu Senior Center group thrives and bonds through shared interest in needle arts

Every Monday and Friday morning you’ll find a former surgeon, nurses, a travel agent, a Ph.D, and other mostly retired women joyfully gathering at the Malibu Senior Center. And what brings these ladies from diverse backgrounds together? Knitting!

The ancient art of knitting — using two needles to weave yarn into fabric or garments — likely originated in the 11th century, with the earliest knitted artifacts known to be socks found in Egypt.

These cheerful women are carrying on the tradition while forming friendships in one of the most encouraging and supportive groups you’ll ever find.

The Malibu Senior Center has hosted this knitting group for over a decade. It was led by Malibu resident Pina Cianfaglione, who at 90 is still knitting complicated cabled garments freehand without a pattern, and now by Sheila Rosenthal, who encourages creativity in participants’ projects.

At a recent Friday morning session every chair around a long table at the Senior Center was filled with women working on projects ranging from sweaters and wraps to potholders and blankets. All the women are complimentary of each other’s work. You’ll hear lots of praise and words of admiration when someone holds up a work in progress.

“This is a room of givers,” said Farima Damavandi, a fairly recent learner. She’s already completed a beautiful self-designed shrug. Damavandi compared the Malibu knitting group to the 1995 movie “How to Make an American Quilt.” In the film, a woman is regaled with tales of love and life by older women who have collected rich experiences and wisdom.

Elena Boulter, 92, started knitting in high school. “We used to make things for our boyfriends; socks and little items to hang on cars,” she said.

After abandoning knitting for years while she worked, “Now I’m having a blast,” the Malibu resident declared.

Boulter not only enjoys the camaraderie of the group but is proud to point out, “They’re from all over the world. We have ladies from Italy, China, Japan, Philippines, Russia, Iran and we all get along so well. It’s the best social group I’ve ever met in Malibu. We’re like sisters, we’re so close.” The group is so friendly they make sure everyone’s birthday is celebrated.

Susie Odjakjian doesn’t live in Malibu but has made the knitting group an important part of her week, forging ties with fellow knitters who encourage her learning the craft. “I saw the blurb in The Malibu Times. I had just retired and wanted to do something creative again,” she said.

The Woodland Hills resident worked in the film business for years. She drives to Malibu twice a week because “they were very welcoming. I came in and sensed such a warm feeling from every single person in the room. There’s not one lemon here,” she laughed.

That hospitality appealed to Odjakjian who tried other knitting groups in Los Angeles, but was met with a cold shoulder. The difference, she said, was “night and day. I went a few times and they never asked my name. The first day I was here I was on the email list that night. This is a treat for me.”

Denise Peak agreed. “I’ve been knitting with this group for 10 years and these women have been near and dear to my heart,” she said.

Peak upped her knitting game with the group learning to make sweaters and follow patterns. “We share great stories and knitting tips but most of all we enjoy each other’s company as we create a wide variety of beautiful hand-made items,” she said. “We’re a lively bunch.”

Rosenthal, the group’s current leader, is eager to share her passion for knitting and creativity. “This is a class of rebels,” she commented. “We do creative thinking.”

Rosenthal is expert at taking what some might consider a mistake and looking at it differently. When one knitter made a garment that didn’t turn out as intended Rosenthal told her, “Wait, let’s look at that again. It’s actually quite a beautiful thing. Look what you’ve done! Instead of criticizing it, let’s think of it in a new way. Now she’s deliberately doing it because the effect of it is so unique and different, and with color choices I encourage people to mix colors.”

Rosenthal emphasized that the women who take part in her loosely termed “class” are not in competition. All knitters and even those who crochet from expert to newbies are welcome, even men. Despite the popularity of male knitters online, none have shown up for knitting at the Malibu Senior Center.

Gender aside, the knitters found in Malibu on Mondays and Fridays agree their hobby creates beautiful things — “it is stimulation for your brain,” one said — and most importantly, a gateway into lasting friendships.

