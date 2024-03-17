Pepperdine establishes scholarship in honor of 4 students killed on PCH

Pepperdine University has established the “Our Four Angels Endowed Scholarship,” a new grant in honor of four undergraduate students killed in October when struck by a driver on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Pepperdine worked with the families of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams to set up the new scholarship for students at Pepperdine’s undergraduate school, Seaver College.

Pepperdine VP for Student Affairs Connie Horton lauded the “unique impact” of “these amazing women,” noting that their absence will be “long felt” on campus. Horton added that the fund will “contribute to the academic pursuits of deserving students” and “serve as a beacon of hope and remembrance for the lives that touched ours so profoundly.”

“These students were bright lights in the Pepperdine community and each one of these students had a special impact on everyone they met,” the press release says. “Their absence will long be felt. In an effort to honor their memory, Pepperdine is establishing the “Our Four Angels Endowed Scholarship,” which will help continue the legacies of Niamh, Peyton, Asha, and Deslyn.

Our Four Angels Endowed Scholarship will support Pepperdine students who are pursuing an undergraduate degree at Seaver College.

