Malibu Canyon remains closed for concerns over hillside stability

After the rockslide that occurred last week, Malibu Cyn Rd. remains closed between Piuma Rd. and PCH. Crews cleared ~500 cubic yards of mud, rock and debris. Large amounts of water ran down the hills onto the road, causing concern over the hillside’s stability.

🚧 #MalibuCanyon Road Closure Update🚧



“On Sun. Feb 25, PW geologists and engineers, with the help of drone recon, will reassess if the road can safely reopen in time for Monday’s morning rush. Public safety is our top priority, and we’re working tirelessly to manage this situation.”

