Mari F. Towers 1951-2024

Mari Forsman Towers (Mary Lou Forsman), 72, of Ojai, CA, passed away on February 6, 2024, at home in Ojai after a lengthy illness, with her loving husband by her side.

Mari was born at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, CA, to Stanley and Monica Forsman on April 16, 1951. Mari grew up in the Big Rock area of Malibu. She attended Webster Elementary School and Malibu Junior High and graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1969.

Mari became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in the 1970s and then a Registered Nurse in 1993. Mari had a nursing career that lasted over forty years. She worked as an Emergency Department Nurse at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard for many years. Additionally, she spent many years at Channel Island Surgery in Oxnard. Mari married Robert Towers in 1992, and they were married for 32 years.

Mari is survived by her husband, Robert Towers of Ojai, CA; sisters Darby and Rita (Paul); niece Krystal (Dan); and nephew Brandon (Shannon); Stepchildren Robert (Kendra), Kelly (Emily), Jennifer (Darren), and grandchildren Casey, Riley, Evelyn, Justin, Luke, and Addalyn. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Monica.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Ventura County at 402 Bryant Street in Ojai. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to nurses Carol, Stephanie, and Carrie at Livingston Hospice for all their care and support.

Mari requested that her remains be cremated, and there will not be a formal funeral. Instead, a memorial will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

The arrangements are being handled by JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, VENTURA.

