Malibu Canyon closed due to rockslide, reopens Monday at 3 p.m.

Malibu Canyon from Civic Center Way to Piuma is closed due to a rockslide. ETA to reopen is Monday at 3 p.m. alternative routes are Kanan and Las Flores Canyon Road.

Full closure of Malibu Canyon, Civic Center Wy to Piuma due to rockslide. ETA to reopen Mon 3PM https://t.co/spDVCfOANF — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuSafety) April 14, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...