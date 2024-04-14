NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs Malibu Canyon closed due to rockslide, reopens Monday at 3 p.m. By Samantha Bravo - April 14, 2024 0 496 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Malibu Canyon from Civic Center Way to Piuma is closed due to a rockslide. ETA to reopen is Monday at 3 p.m. alternative routes are Kanan and Las Flores Canyon Road. View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Malibu (@cityofmalibu) Full closure of Malibu Canyon, Civic Center Wy to Piuma due to rockslide. ETA to reopen Mon 3PM https://t.co/spDVCfOANF— MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuSafety) April 14, 2024 Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Related