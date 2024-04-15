NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs Malibu Canyon is OPEN following the closure over the weekend due to landslide; watch for rocks in the road By Samantha Bravo - April 15, 2024 0 227 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Malibu Canyon is OPEN following the closure over the weekend due to landslide. Watch for rocks in the road. View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Malibu (@cityofmalibu) 🚧🛑Malibu Canyon Road Reopening.The rockslide that caused the closure from Piuma Rd to PCH has been cleared, and the road will reopen at 3 p.m. A big thanks to the road crews who worked around the clock to safely reopen. pic.twitter.com/5RxTXmTKuV— LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) April 15, 2024 Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Related