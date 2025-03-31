Malibu Boys & Girls Club stands strong in fire recovery efforts

CEO Kasey Earnest and her team continue to provide essential aid, crisis counseling, and emergency grants for fire victims

As the Malibu community continues to recover from the devastating Palisades Fire, the Malibu Boys & Girls Club, led by CEO and Executive Director Kasey Earnest, remains unwavering in its mission to provide essential aid and support to those affected. From the onset of the fire, the organization has been a cornerstone of relief, assisting displaced families and individuals as they navigate the challenges of rebuilding their lives.

“The community should know that we’re still here,” Earnest emphasized. “We’re still providing distribution of essential items and working closely with brands and partners to bring in necessities like bedding, cookware, and other household essentials for those reestablishing their lives.”

The organization continues to host FEMA representatives on-site to assist residents with their applications for federal aid, with the application deadline set for March 31. Many fire survivors have encountered challenges in accessing FEMA support, and the club is dedicated to ensuring that everyone who qualifies receives the assistance they need. In addition, they offer crisis counseling and a weekly mindfulness workshop every Wednesday in the Nanonest, located right in the parking lot, led by a certified mindfulness coach. These sessions provide a supportive space for community members to process their experiences, find comfort, and develop coping strategies in the aftermath of the disaster.

Emergency grants are also being processed for qualifying individuals. Those seeking assistance must complete an intake form and provide verification of loss, displacement, or job loss. A grant committee oversees applications, prioritizing those in the greatest need, particularly low-income individuals with limited access to other resources. “Tier one is our priority right now,” Earnest explained. “We’re focusing on those who have the least financial flexibility and need the most immediate support.”

Community partnerships have been crucial to these ongoing efforts. World Central Kitchen has been involved since the early days of the disaster response by delivering daily lunches. Additionally, the organization will host at least one more free organic produce distribution event, providing fresh items like spinach, strawberries, and other nutritious foods to local residents. “It’s been incredible to witness the generosity of our partners,” Earnest said. “World Central Kitchen has been with us from the start, and their support has truly been a game-changer for so many people.”

Beyond immediate relief, the Malibu Boys & Girls Club is looking ahead to long-term recovery efforts. They are continuing to provide wellness services for local schools and are working on expanding their resources to help families transition back to stability. “We want to make sure that as people begin to rebuild, they don’t feel like they’re doing it alone,” Earnest said. “We will be here for as long as it takes.”

While the Malibu Boys & Girls Club is not currently accepting material donations, monetary contributions are welcome and can be directed either to the emergency relief fund for fire victims or to operational support.

“Since our team is working full-time on disaster relief while still running the clubhouse and wellness services for schools, financial donations allow us to sustain these efforts,” Earnest noted. She also encouraged those who work with brands that can donate bulk essential items — such as home goods or cooking utensils — to reach out. A recent distribution of suitcases was particularly beneficial to those in transition, and they hope to continue offering similar resources as needed.

The team urges all fire survivors, even those who do not need immediate assistance, to complete the intake process. “We want to be able to follow up and see how we can be helpful in the coming months,” Earnest noted. “We’re going to continue case management and support, and as additional resources become available, we want to make sure they reach those in need.”

For those wishing to contribute or in need of assistance, the Malibu Boys & Girls Club stands as a symbol of hope and resilience in the heart of the community. With unwavering dedication from staff, volunteers, and partners, they are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind in the recovery process. For more information, visit bgcmalibu.org/emergency-resources.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...