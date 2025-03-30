Response to Malibu Rally Against Trump and Musk

Dear Editor,

I seriously have compassion for those on the left who are basically communists who don’t even know it. I think re-education is the only way to deprogram generations of brainwashed, propagandized people. We have been living under communism since they killed JFK, and thank God the truth on that is finally being revealed. We are coming out of the incorporation and coming back to our Constitution and the Republic of the United States of America. Rejoice!

For those of you who can’t, try and do some research with an open mind. You may have to swallow a lot of humble pie, as we all have had to do. When you dig to the bottom of every rabbit hole and follow the money, the truth is obvious. And as they say, the truth will set us free. Communism has killed 150 million people in the last 250 years. We are literally saving our country in the nick of time. We are at the precipice, and we need the grown-ups in the room to stand up for what is right, true, and beautiful. Ignorance comes from arrogance. Let’s all be humble and go forward with clarity of mind and a grateful heart. As the fake news is dismantled we will all be on the same page. We have learned about fake science with Covid and it is time to look at fake history as well.

Be grateful for every breath and be a Nowist.

God gave us brains to use. The first reaction when you realize you have been lied to is embarrassment and shame…but then, it becomes righteous anger against those who lied to you. That is healthy and how we make our country great. Godspeed!

Beth Maree, Malibu

