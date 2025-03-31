Grooving for joy: Malibu’s dance community moves to the beat

At Veritas Yoga in Cross Creek, choreographer Jacoby “Coby” Musby leads an uplifting dance class

Sporting a colorful T-shirt inscribed with an inspirational admonishment — “Make the world a better place!” —choreographer Jacoby “Coby” Musby leads a group of focused and smiling dancers through various hip-hop dance routines at Veritas Yoga in Cross Creek.

All smiles, participants giggle and grin as they move through their steps.

“Let’s put on different music and go faster!” Musby exclaims. “1! 2! Slide to the right! Forward! Hop! Clap! Yes! You’ve got it!”

Dancers of all sizes and capabilities are most welcome to join in one of the three classes offered weekly, explains Mary Tsai Faherty, who helps organize the group.

Dance is amazing!

As dancers took a short break, The Malibu Times caught up with some of the participants and inquired why they lovethe class so much.

“I have been dancing since elementary school and I have really enjoyed getting back into it for about six months now,” Lauren Tarantino Buckman said, noting that she and Theresa Marie, a former professional dancer, have thoroughly enjoyed the classes. “It’s invigorating!”

Agreeing wholeheartedly, Marie elaborated about how dance makes a person feel, noting that she is excited she can return to the activity after undergoing a surgery.

“Life is so special! I have been dancing with [Lauren] by my side on and off for over 20 years,” Marie said. “We’reback at it now and I’ve been dancing again because it’s joy! Because it’s fun! Because it’s a natural painkiller. Because I still can. Because dance is therapy and because, most of all, dance is home for this amazing body of mine!”

Faherty discussed the healing aspects of dance as a therapeutic modality, noting, “One sees so many smiles and knows she is challenging her brain, body and soul — we are all so thankful to have this piece of happiness in Malibu — it shows in our healthy glow after each class!”

“Dance IS Therapy!” Faherty posts on local social media, adding a little humor. “Do it for your brain and body — learn the most fun dance routine/combo, then dance it over and over again until Lady Gaga asks you to go on tour with her!”

She shares a research study published by the National Institute of Health entitled, “Dancing as an intervention tool for people with dementia,” which informs that studies show a positive impact of physical activities such as dancing on the improvement of cognitive reserves of people with dementia. “The findings of this mini-review confirm positive efficacy of dancing therapy on cognitive, physical, emotional and social performance of people with dementia,” the scholarly evaluation concluded.

Musby, who works throughout Southern California as a millennium hip-hop teacher, has been teaching in Malibu at Veritas for a year.

“Dancing definitely releases stress,” he said. “People tell me that they were having a bad day but because of dance, my anxiety is released and I feel more positive. That makes sense because dancing releases endorphins — once a student picks up the choreography and can put it together with the music, then dancing releases their anxiety and instills positivity.”

Malibu students are treated to various genres of dance.

“Sometimes we dance salsa; other times swing or hip-hop,” Musby explained. “I believe that music does move one’sspirit or soul — I thoroughly enjoy bringing music to Malibu and helping the students move!”

Faherty energetically loves to say, “Young and old — age doesn’t matter! Move it or lose it! See ya on the dance floor!”

For details, email dncfxmalibu@gmail.com

Mary Tsai Faherty (far right), who helps organize the group of dancers in Jacoby “Coby” Musby’s hip-hop class, takes a selfie of her and other dancers in the class.

