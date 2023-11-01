Local Israeli businessman prays for peace in Israel/Gaza war

‘Remember for every mother there’s a child and a kid who loves his mom’

The surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and ensuing war with Palestinian terrorist groups led by Hamas has been most unsettling to a local Malibu businessman. Rafi Anteby, who was born and raised in Israel, owns and operates the wellness/workspace Rafi Lounge in mid-Malibu.

Anteby personally knows victims of the conflict.

“If you are from Israel there is no escape from knowing somebody who got affected by this current war,” he said. “In perspective, when you look at the numbers, it is 10 times bigger than the twin towers horrific event because over 1,300 people died. About 200 people have been kidnapped. I know personally a few friends whose wives and kids got kidnapped. Some died.” Anteby said he’s been talking to his friends in Israel on an “hourly basis.”

With a philosophy of “wellness and world peace,” Anteby said, “I want to make it clear, over time I have donated money to everybody: Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Buddhists. My best friend is Muslim. I even donated some money to the Palestinian people. I truly believe that everybody deserves nothing but a good life and good love around them.

“I want to point out what happened. The pictures and videos I’ve seen personally, once you’ve seen something, you can never unsee it; once heard you can never unhear it.

Anteby doesn’t expect the conflict to die down anytime soon.

“Israel suffered casualties and terror like never before. They have to go and retrieve those hostages and at the same time remove that negative that it should never occur again. Israel has told the Palestinian people as hard as it seems ‘pick up your things and leave your homes, there is no reason for you to stay. We will have to go inside because Hamas is hiding under your homes. We have to go through your homes to get to Hamas.’ Hamas said, ‘Don’t listen to the fake news. Israel is not coming in. It’s fake news.’ That is why the head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is intending on a ground invasion of Gaza and anyone who stays there is subject to die.

“You must understand that Hamas is trying its best to use the Palestinian people as human shields. Those who choose to become a human shield are participating in those horrors. I think it’s clear what Hamas stands for after the horrific acts they did.

From Malibu, Antelby said, “When it’s time to come back to Palestine or Gaza I think it’s time to really help them to create the life that they want. I think it will be Israel’s responsibility as much as they want to create the life for their people also to create the life for the international community as well. But now it’s time to eradicate these horrific things and whoever’s responsible for that has to go basically.

“This is a war that’s going to affect everybody around the world. It’s most important that the world be in prayer and compassion and rather than find revenge find peace and understanding with each other.”

When people ask the former IDF soldier how to help Israel Anteby answers, “Go help somebody in need next to you.” He hopes to start a ripple effect.

“That’s what we call the Butterfly Effect, when the butterfly wings are moving in Shanghai, the wind will blow in Beijing,” he said. “When you start to do good deeds, good things will come and slowly we will create that ripple effect. That’s what I’m trying to convey here in Malibu.”

In the meantime, he says he continues to help families in Israel in any way he can.

“Families who are missing their loved ones. I don’t wish it on anybody,” Antelby said. “It’s my obligation as a human being, as an Israeli, as Jewish, my obligation as Rafi. That’s what I’ll do.”

At the same time to those who’ve asked him to share videos, he says, “No. If I send them to you, you will never be the same. I will send the message that compassion is above all and good versus evil is above all.”

Along with providing moral support, Anteby is contemplating a trip to Israel: “If I need to be there I’ll go.”

Anteby conveyed his compassion for the people of Gaza saying, “I hope that all the innocent families of Palestine will do the right choice, evacuate and be OK. I hope they can rebuild their lives into its fullest. That’s what I wish for all mankind. Remember for every mother there’s a child and a kid who loves his mom. I hope these people will be able to rebuild and that healing will come unto this world so we can work out of love and compassion.”

