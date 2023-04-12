Letter to The Editor: Women’s Sports

Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to the recent controversy surrounding biological men participating in women’s sports. While I understand the importance of promoting equality and inclusion, allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports is not the solution.

The biological differences between men and women cannot be ignored, and men typically have higher levels of strength, speed, and endurance compared to women. Allowing men to compete in women’s sports creates an unfair advantage, which ultimately undermines the achievements of female athletes.

Furthermore, it is important to consider the safety of female athletes. Physical contact and collisions are inherent in many sports, and men competing against women can pose a serious risk of injury to female athletes.

I believe that we must find ways to support and promote female athletes without compromising their safety and integrity of the sport. This can be achieved through initiatives such as increased funding for women’s sports programs and promoting media coverage of female athletes.

It is important that we continue to have an open and honest conversation about the issue of biological men in women’s sports. We must find a way to support and promote female athletes without compromising the fairness and safety of the sport.

Jane Crimson, Malibu

