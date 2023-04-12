HomeNews
Public Safety Expo scheduled for June 10

Samantha Bravo
Civilian Volunteer Specialist Mark Hollinger and LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Karen Rinzler pose in front of Malibu Search and Rescue utility truck during the Public Safety Expo on June 4. Photo by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

The city’s annual Public Safety Expo is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Malibu City Hall. Learn how to get started on, or improve your preparedness for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters. The free event will feature presentations from the California Insurance Commissioner on wildfire insurance and from the LA County Fire Department on brush clearance. The Fire Department will conduct a demonstration helicopter water drop. Numerous public safety agencies will have other demonstrations and will be displaying vehicles, including the Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad, Fire Department, Lifeguard Division, and others. Take a ride in an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house, highlighting the need to make your home more earthquake safe. The Expo is a great opportunity for kids to learn about emergency preparedness and meet public safety and law enforcement professionals in person. Learn about emergency and wildfire preparedness products and services from the many participating vendors. Free lunches will be offered from food trucks. More details will be posted on malibucity.org.

