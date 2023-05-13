Letter to the Editor: When the victim is Victimized

Dear Editor,

I am in a state of shock. We live in a society that is all about correctness, proper behavior, and how we treat others, don’t raise your voice or look at me that way. Yet, the victim of a crime so heinous you wouldn’t wish it on your worst enemy has no rights and must live in this endless loop of repeating over and over again the crime that has no justice.

Does the law and conviction mean further negotiation, time to start a new manipulation so you can bend the outcome to what you want it to be?

Inmate AL8228 is up for parole again, hearing on June 6th, 13 years after snuffing Emily’s life away.

AL 8228 was convicted of 2nd-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life; my precious daughter only spent 13 years living her life. Inmate AL 8228 was 26 when convicted in 2012, with the ability to live his whole life ahead of him. Where is my parole? When do I get to resume my life full of joy and laughter? There is no parole for me because I cannot snap my fingers and turn back the clock.

Let me explain Emily was murdered 13 years ago, in 2010. We spent two years convicting AL8228; he was sentenced to 15 years to life, not 15 years but a maximum of life. Ten years later, we are told he is up for parole. We are dragged back into the nightmare again. AL 8228 must serve three more years before he is eligible for parole, and here we are again, a little over a year. When we were told three years before he could apply, we are brought back to this place again.

Think of this momentarily; your child has been ripped from your life. Not only do you grieve the loss, but for the next 24 months, you can’t figure out how to live with this hole in your heart. You spend that whole time reliving the events, which dig deeper and deeper into your soul, the pain, the anguish, and the visual images repeated and repeated; it’s torture. Then it starts all over again.

Is this the justice we deserve?

AL 8228 has never shown remorse; he aimed his car at a girl, or maybe he thought a woman killed wantonly and willfully and tried to play the system for two years to escape murder. Then, in prison, he continues to play the system to get out. We are now preparing for our second parole hearing.

When you murder one person, it’s a ripple, not a singular action. Those affected her friends, sisters, uncle, cousins, etc.

This man ruined and changed so many lives for him to be carefree and forgiven of his crime of snatching a young girl’s life because he was having a bad day; in my books, is unforgivable. Let Inmate AL 8228 spend at least 40 more years in prison. If he needs to be released, he must be an old man, not in his prime.

But we live in extraordinary times; everyone is about being correct and having rights and weaknesses. Especially now, with DA Gascon in charge, he is about the prisoners, opening the prison doors and getting them out of the system, back on the streets where they can continue to wreak havoc.

Mr. Gascon has made it impossible for the victims to see the Prisoner’s behavior information while incarcerated, so you can see if he has been rehabilitated. All other counties and cities make this available, but not here. We will only find out at the hearing.

We are so hung up on what suits others that the victims are now punished.

Society around us is collapsing, and we are moving to a new reality of anarchy.

If you would like justice served or have been touched by this murder of our little girl Emily. Who was all of 13 with her whole life ahead of her? Please write. You need to explain why AL8228 should not be released. Here is the info:

Please send too: BPH.CorrespondenceUnit@cdcr.ca.gov

Your statement must identify the Inmate’s name: Sina Khankhanian

The Inmate’s CDCR number must be provided: Inmate AL8228

The date of the hearing must be provided: Parole Hearing June 6, 2023

Your email must be sent and received by May 20, 2023, to be considered.

I thank you and pray that you never have to walk in my shoes.

Michel Shane

Father of Emily RIP April 3, 2010

