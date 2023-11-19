Letter to The Editor: Urgent Call for Change on PCH to Prevent Further Loss of Lives

Dear Editor,

I am writing about the ongoing safety issues on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) that have resulted in tragic accidents and the loss of precious lives. It is imperative that we take immediate action to address these problems and ensure the safety of everyone.

Malibu’s 21 Miles is renowned for its breathtaking scenery and its significance to our local communities, as well as its attraction to tourists from around the world. However, its reputation has been marred by a series of accidents, some of which have been fatal. It is heartbreaking to see families and friends mourning the loss of loved ones due to preventable incidents on this highway.

While some measures have been taken to enhance safety on PCH, it is evident that more needs to be done. We cannot afford to lose any more lives on this road. It is the responsibility of our local authorities and government agencies to prioritize the safety of PCH users. This includes addressing issues such as:

Traffic Control and Enforcement: The enforcement of speed limits and other traffic regulations must be rigorously pursued. Additional measures, such as installing traffic cameras and increasing police presence, can help deter reckless driving.

Improved Signage and Lighting and crosswalks with flashing lights: Clear and visible signage, especially at dangerous curves and intersections, is crucial. Adequate lighting can also make a significant difference in nighttime safety.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Education about safe driving practices and the unique challenges of PCH should be part of a comprehensive strategy. Encouraging responsible behavior on the road can save lives.

Investment in Infrastructure: It is necessary to invest in infrastructure improvements that can reduce the risk of accidents, such as wider lanes, improved intersections, and additional turnouts for slower-moving vehicles.

I understand that our local and state authorities are working towards collaboration with transportation experts, community members, and safety advocates to develop a comprehensive plan to address these issues. However, we must emphasize the urgency of the situation. We cannot afford to wait any longer. PCH cannot continue to be a deadly thoroughfare. The lives of residents, visitors, and commuters are in immediate jeopardy, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety now, not later.

Let us remember the lives that have been lost on PCH and honor their memory by making meaningful changes that will prevent future tragedies. Together, we can transform PCH into a road that is not only picturesque but also safe for all who travel on it.

Linda Walker, Malibu

