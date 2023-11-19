The following incidents were reported between Oct. 18 to Oct. 25

10/18

Vehicle Theft

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into, and an iPhone, a wallet, and $200 in cash were stolen. The victim locked their vehicle but left the window cracked open, went surfing, and returned to see their items stolen. The victim was notified of an attempted purchase of $15,000 at an Apple store, but the purchase was declined. The suspects made a successful purchase of $5,000 at the same Apple Store. The iPhone was worth $1,000. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/22

Grand Theft

An estimated $1,820 worth of hygiene products were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The victim notified staff that a large amount of beauty products were missing from the beauty care aisle but was unable to find the footage of when the incident took place. The deputy told the victims they could submit the footage for evidence.

10/24

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked on De Ville Way was broken into and ransacked. The victim locked the front doors but forgot to lock the back two doors. The victim’s purse, credit cards, and dog medication were stolen. The victim’s purse was worth $600. The medication was worth $30.

10/24

Vehicle Theft

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they hid their keys under the vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim received multiple unauthorized charges made to their credit cards at Best Buy for $3,748 and Nordstrom for $5,316. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/25

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Escondido Beach was broken into and vandalized. The victim returned to their vehicle and noticed the driver-side door lock was broken, their wallet had been moved, and multiple cards were stolen. The suspects also used the victim’s credit cards at an Apple Store for $1,312 and attempted to do another transaction for $1,017. The damage was estimated to cost $300. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

