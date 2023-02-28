Letter to The Editor: Strong Support for the Malibu Farmers Market

Strong Support for Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor,

Greetings! As a long-time resident of Malibu and a frequent shopper of the Malibu Farmers Market, I am writing to express my admiration and support for this community institution.

Recently, I had the opportunity to travel to Europe for three months, where I was exploring the possibility of purchasing a second home in Italy. Upon my return, my first stop was, of course, the Malibu Farmers Market. I was pleasantly surprised to find it now located at Legacy Park, and the new location is simply gorgeous.

During my travels throughout Europe, I was amazed to discover that people from different countries were familiar with the Malibu Farmers Market. This highlights the positive impact that the market has had, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in organizing and running the market.

Therefore, I am writing to urge you to vote unanimously to ensure that the Malibu Farmers Market remains at Legacy Park.

Margaret “Margo” Rando, Malibu

