Letter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park

Dear Editor,

Greetings from a proud resident of the beautiful city of Malibu. I am reaching out to express my unwavering support for the farmers market that has found its rightful home at Legacy Park.

As a long-time resident of this incredible community, I have seen the growth and transformation of the farmers’ market first-hand. It has become a gathering place for our residents, a hub for local farmers and artisans to showcase their goods, and a source of fresh, locally grown produce.

Legacy Park, with its expansive lawns, ample parking, and breathtaking surroundings, is the perfect location for this thriving market. The market has not only become a beloved destination for our residents, but it has also helped to put Legacy Park on the map as a must-visit destination.

I implore the City Council to make the right decision and vote in favor of keeping the farmers market at Legacy Park.

Jessica Davis, Malibu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...