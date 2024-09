Dear Editor,

The last city council meeting discussed the Ride to the Flags event at Pepperdine and Bluffs Park. The idea behind the event is worthy, but I question the wisdom of bringing hundreds of motorcycles to Malibu and Bluffs Park along PCH, considering the speeding, reckless driving, and deaths on PCH by vehicles of all types, plus, in this case, the unacceptable roar of motorcycles residents suffer daily.

Lois Lyons, Malibu

