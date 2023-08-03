Letter to The Editor: Nobu Traffic

Dear Editor,

As a 50-year-long resident of Malibu, I am dismayed by the fact that all your reporting on Nobu traffic deserved your attention. It is time other locals speak out regarding their long-standing policy of not allowing this ridiculous, unfriendly attitude toward the locals?

We have stopped trying to get a dinner reservation over two years ago over repeatedly; we could not dine after 6 p.m. or be seated until 9:30! Wait a minute, my money looks the same as your A-listers…but I guess their hostility towards locals is quite obvious…you know what Bui Sushi food is just as good, without this hassle!

Joy Anderson, Malibu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...