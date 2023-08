The August 7, 2023 Regular Planning Commission meeting has been cancelled. The City of Malibu released an email Thursday afternoon. The next regular meeting will be held on August 21, 2023.

To view the meeting agenda visit: https://malibucity.primegov.com/Portal/Meeting?meetingTemplateId=5061.

Cancellation notice of the Aug, 7. 2023 Planning Commission meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...