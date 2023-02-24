Letter to the Editor: My strong support for the Malibu Farmers Market to remain at Legacy Park

Dear Editor,

Here is my letter to the Malibu City Council Members.

I am writing to express my strong support for the Malibu Farmers Market to remain at Legacy Park. I have had the opportunity to visit several farmers markets in the past, but none compare to the quality and freshness of the products offered at the Malibu Farmers Market. The market’s friendly and welcoming atmosphere is truly unique and has made it a special gathering place for the community.

I would like to express my gratitude for the support the city council has provided to the Malibu Farmers Market. I am aware that the market has faced challenges in the past, including the possibility of losing land to the college and county, but I am thrilled to see that it has persevered and continues to thrive.

In my opinion, keeping the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park is a sound decision as it brings numerous benefits to our community. Not only does it provide access to fresh, locally grown produce and goods, but it also supports local farmers and small businesses. The market helps to foster a sense of community by bringing people together to enjoy the offerings and connect with one another.

Thank you for considering my support for the Malibu Farmers Market. I hope that this market remains a staple in our community for years to come.

Ivan Purvis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...